Himachal’s Spiti Valley to host Army’s drone competition in August for futuristic solutions in battlefield

The Army’s Central Command will be carrying out a special competition in August among Indian drone-makers at Sumdo, in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh.

The Central Command has been tasked to secure the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Drone Federation India will partner with the Army.

The drone-makers – who cannot use any Chinese parts — will have to show how their machines perform over natural obstacles at an altitude of 10,700 feet.

The drones will be tested in the rarefied atmosphere under strong wind conditions. Competitors will compete in multiple stages, including drone race, obstacle and rigorous field trials conducted under realistic operational conditions against the vagaries of weather and terrain.

Those found suitable will be integrated into the Indian Army’s operational framework.

The performance of drones at high-altitude is a vital parameter, as the rarefied atmosphere reduces lift for drone and reduces engine performance. High-wind speed and ice formation on drones leads to batteries getting drained out faster.

The competition aims to encourage development of advanced drone solutions tailored to meet the evolving operational requirements of the Indian Army.

It will serve as a platform to showcase novel designs, technological breakthroughs and innovative military applications of drone technology and contribute directly to enhanced national security, especially in the wake of recent military conflicts.

The key objectives of the competition include promotion of indigenous research, development and manufacture of advanced drone systems within India, identifying next-generation solutions to address current and future operational requirements, and fostering collaboration by creating a direct interface between the Indian Army, individual innovators, startups and established defence manufacturers.

The event will have participation under three major categories — in-house designed drones; open category; original equipment manufacturers. The event is planned in two phases — August 10-15 and August 20-24.