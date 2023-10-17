Snowfall for the first time in October in Narkanda, 40 year record broken in Shikari Devi.

Shimla: Amidst the yellow alert, snowfall of up to one foot has been recorded in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. The first snowfall of the season has occurred in Narkanda of the capital Shimla, Atal Tunnel Rohtang, Madhi, Lakkar Mandi of tourist city Dalhousie, Jot and Jalodi Pass of Kullu.

Snow has fallen for the first time in Shimla’s Narkanda and Hatu Peak in October. In Mandi’s Shikari Devi, the record of 10 cm snowfall in October has been broken in the last 40 years.

The temperature has dropped by 9 degrees due to heavy rains in the entire state and snowfall in higher areas. There has been up to 12 cm snowfall in Jalodi Jot.

Aut-Banjar-Sainj Highway-305 has also been blocked for traffic. Due to this, the panchayats of Ani and Nirmand blocks have been cut off from the district headquarters Kullu.

In the capital Shimla and upper areas, severe cold is being felt in the morning and evening. There was darkness with fog in Shimla till 12:00 noon.

School children and working people also had to face problems in the morning due to storm and rain. Due to snowfall, the Manali-Leh road, which was restored after four hours on the third day, was closed again at 2:00 pm on Monday. 210 vehicles crossed the strategic route. 195 vehicles went from Darcha to Leh and 10 vehicles came from Leh to Manali.

Rohtang Pass is closed for tourists due to snowfall. Tourists are being allowed to go till Madhi only. Due to snowfall in Atal Tunnel, movement of two-wheelers beyond Solanganala has been stopped.

In view of the weather, Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu district administration has instructed tourists not to go towards high peaks and avoid traveling on Manali-Leh route.

Traffic is disrupted due to landslides on five routes of Chamba district including Bharmour-Pathankot Highway. Grass kept in the fields caught fire due to lightning in Sadeta village of Auda Panchayat.

The harvested paddy crop in the fields got drenched due to rain in the lower areas of Sirmaur and Nalagarh of Solan. However, rain is considered beneficial for sowing of wheat, garlic and peas.

Yellow alert today, bad weather till tomorrow

Meteorological Center Shimla has issued a yellow alert for rain, snowfall and lightning along with thunder on Tuesday. The weather will remain bad across the state till October 18. After this, sunshine is forecast from 19 to 22 October.