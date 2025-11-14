Mass transfer of 41 doctors from Nerchowk medical college sparks row

The Himachal Pradesh government’s decision to transfer 41 doctors from Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, Nerchowk (Mandi), has triggered a major political controversy in the region.

Opposition BJP leaders have accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of pursuing an “anti-Mandi” and “anti-Balh” policy, terming the move a deliberate attempt to weaken key institutions in the district.

According to the official transfer order, of the 41 doctors shifted from Nerchowk, 28 have been posted in different hospitals within Mandi district, while 13 have been transferred to other districts across the state.

However, Opposition leaders have expressed fear that this mass transfer will severely affect the functioning of the medical college and the availability of health services for local residents.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur lashed out at the Congress government, calling the decision “a fresh example of discrimination” against Mandi.

He alleged that ever since the Congress government came to power, Mandi has faced neglect in development, education and health sectors.

“The Chief Minister expressed full support for Mandi in his recent public meeting in Mandi, but his actions expose his bias once he returns to Shimla,” Thakur said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal and Balh MLA Inder Singh Gandhi described the transfer of 41 doctors as proof of the Chief Minister’s “anti-Mandi mindset.”

They argued that the Nerchowk Medical College is the backbone of Himachal’s healthcare system and that removing such a large number of doctors at once would cripple essential services. “This decision is an injustice to Mandi’s people and a direct attack on the health infrastructure of the region,” the both MLAs said.

The BJP leaders further accused the Sukhu government of pursuing “political vendetta” against Mandi, pointing out that nine of the district’s 10 assembly constituencies are represented by BJP legislators.

They cited the earlier example of shifting over 100 colleges away from Sardar Patel University, Mandi, as another instance of the government’s alleged bias.

Warning of state-wide protests, these leaders said the BJP would launch an agitation if the government failed to revoke the transfer order immediately.

“People of Mandi will not tolerate this injustice. We will raise this issue from the Assembly to streets,” they declared.

As the opposition mounts pressure, the government has yet to issue an official statement explaining the rationale behind the mass transfers, leaving the issue politically charged and the public anxious about its impact on healthcare in the region.