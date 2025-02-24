Yellow alert for snow, rain at many places in Himachal from February 25

The weather department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for light to moderate rain/snow at many places over the state from February 25 to February 28.

There’s a possibility of one or two spells of heavy rain/snow at isolated places from February 26 to February 28 as well, it added.

There will be no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures till Monday, but thereafter the minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 3-4 degree Celsius and maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 5-7 degree Celsius over many parts of the state.

Cold day conditions likely at isolated places in mid-hills on February 26-27, it said.

The state had a widespread rain and light-to-moderate snow at some places a few days back, which reduced the winter precipitation deficiency in the state from 80 to 66 per cent. The upcoming wet spell will further bring down the precipitation deficiency in the state.