Missing trekker rescued in Lahaul and Spiti

A missing trekker was rescued today near Yunam Peak in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, following a coordinated operation by the Lahaul Spiti Police.

The trekker, part of a group of nine navigating the treacherous terrain, went missing while exploring the area around Yunam Peak, which rises to an elevation of 20,300 feet.

Upon receiving reports early this morning, a rescue team was swiftly moved to the spot, led by ASI Ravi Dutt, alongside head constable Vijay Kumar and constable Mohit Shanil. The team, equipped with specialised rescue gear and accompanied by experienced trekkers, undertook a demanding 6-km ascent to locate the missing individual.

SP Mayank Chaudhary said, “Despite facing extreme weather conditions, the team successfully reached the trekker and ensured their safe return. The rescue highlights the commitment of the Lahaul Spiti Police to uphold the safety and security of all individuals in the region.”

The SP praised the team’s swift action to locate the missing trekker.