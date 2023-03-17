25 Thousand Jobs: Outsourced, Anganwadi, Asha workers, Honorarium of Sewing Teachers Increased

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu approved the budget for Kangra Airport expansion on Friday. CM made it clear in his budget speech that the government will expand Gaggal airport as soon as possible and it will be ready in a year.

For this, the government is going to start the process of land acquisition soon. Since the government wants to make Kangra a tourism capital, it will expand the airport as soon as possible.

Apart from this, this airport is also important from the security point of view of the country. The stand of the government is clear and within a year the land acquisition process for airport expansion will be completed and it will be constructed.

Budget Highlights