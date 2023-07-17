Destruction rains again in Kullu; Many vehicles washed away due to cloudburst in Kais village

Shimla: The rain is not giving up the chase of Kullu. Around three cloudbursts have occurred in Kais under Kullu police station in the early hours of Monday morning. During this, one person was washed away in the flood, while 2 others were injured.

Along with this, many vehicles have been washed away due to the flood in Kotanala of the village. The highway was again blocked near Bashing.

NHAI has been asked to open the blocked road. SDM Kullu Vikas Shukla has left for the spot.

It is being told that the police went to the spot and found that 4 persons sleeping in the roadside Bolero camper (HP 34 9595) were hit by the cloudburst.

Of these, 28-year-old Badal Sharma s/o Ganesh Sharma village Chansari Post Office Bari Padhar district Kullu has died, while the other two persons Khem Chand s/o Nanak Chand village Badogi and Suresh Sharma s/o Lais Ram village Chansari Post Office Bari Padhar have been injured, who are undergoing treatment.

Has been sent to the hospital and the driver Kapil s/o Kamlesh Sharma Village Chansari Post Office Bari Padhar Tehsil and District Kullu age 31 years has not got any injury. Apart from this, 6 other vehicles and 3 two-wheelers have been damaged.