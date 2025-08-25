NGT issues notice to HP govt on unregulated constructions

Expressing concern over the haphazard and unregulated construction activities in Himachal in violation of the norms, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought replies from various government agencies for lack of proper monitoring.

The NGT took suo-motu notice of the news item titled “Illegal constructions flourish in Himachal due to lack of proper checks” appearing in The Tribune dated August 8, 2025.

The NGT has observed that order by violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Notices have been issued by the NGT to Departments of Town and Country Planning, Urban Development and Environment, Science Technology and Climate Change, Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Dehradun.

The NGT has directed that various concerned government agencies should file their replies before the next hearing by way of an affidavit through the lawyers. Those filing their replies directly have been asked to join virtually to assist the court, without routing it through the advocates before the court a week prior to the next court hearing.

“The news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance of the environmental norms and implementation of the provisions of scheduled enactment,” the NGT order of August 20 read. The matter has now been listed for November 11, 2025.

The court observed that the matter relates to the unchecked growth of illegal constructions in Himachal Pradesh due to a lack of proper monitoring and enforcement.

The article had highlighted that although the state government had banned such constructions in 2023 following the flash floods in Kullu and Shimla districts, the illegal practice continues unchecked, suggesting that the Town and Country Planning Department has not taken the directive seriously. It was also mentioned that buildings located close to riverbanks are often swept away or severely damaged during flash floods.

It had been pointed out in the article that once construction approval is granted by the TCP, there is little to no follow-up, and officials rarely inspect the sites thereafter.

It stated that half of the state falls in the zone V of seismic activity, besides being prone to flash floods and other natural hazards. It also mentioned how multi-storeyed building are being raised in violation of floor ratio area (FRA)