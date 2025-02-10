Lytton Memorial in Nahan faces neglect

The historic Lytton Memorial, a heritage landmark in Nahan, is steadily losing its grandeur and historical significance due to neglect by local authorities, the district administration and the Nahan Municipal Council.

This iconic monument, which has stood for 146 years, is a testament to the rich history of the Sirmaur princely state, yet it is suffering from lack of attention and care, posing a threat to its preservation.

The Lytton Memorial, also known as the Delhi Gate of Nahan, is modeled on the famous Gateway of India in Mumbai and the India Gate in Delhi.

Over the years, however, the once-pristine structure has become a canvas for local businesses to advertise their services, with numerous posters and flyers being pasted on and around the monument.

This disregard for its heritage status is a clear indication of the ongoing indifference by both the local civic body and district administration.

Astonishingly, neither the Nahan Municipal Council nor the police or local authorities have taken any action against the individuals responsible for defacing this historic structure.

Local residents and historians have expressed their concerns over the deteriorating condition of the monument.

Former MLA and historian, Kunwar Ajay Bahadur Singh, along with environmental committee have voiced their concerns about the lack of action to preserve the Lytton Memorial.

They argue that this monument is an important symbol of Nahan’s heritage and preserving it is a collective responsibility of every citizen.

The ongoing damage to the monument by the placement of commercial posters has raised alarm among locals.

Once, there was a fear of fines for such actions, but that deterrent seems to have vanished, as there has been no enforcement of penalties or public awareness campaigns to curb this issue.

Experts suggest that immediate steps should be taken to restore the monument’s dignity and ensure its protection.

They propose that the Nahan Municipal Council contact the individuals responsible for pasting posters by reaching out through their mobile numbers, issuing fines and penalties to discourage further violations.

These measures are essential to prevent the Lytton Memorial from losing its historical identity altogether.

If swift action is not taken, this 146-year-old heritage site, which has been a cornerstone of Nahan’s rich history, could fade into obscurity, losing its recognition not only in the local community but also among tourists and history enthusiasts.

The time to act is now, to safeguard this invaluable piece of history for future generations.