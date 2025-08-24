CM Sukhu-led govt has cheated unemployed youth, says Bindal

State BJP president Rajiv Bindal today lashed out at the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government in the state, calling it the most inefficient government ever in the history of Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing media persons at the BJP office, Bindal said the progress of all government schemes have been derailed. He said the Congress government came to power with one of the main guarantees of providing one lakh jobs to youth.

The Congress had promised that the decision would be taken at its first Cabinet meeting along with creation of an additional 33,000 jobs.

However, after much ado, the government has advertised ‘Pashu Mitra’ posts for which the honorarium would be Rs 5,000 per month and there is no mention of the duration of employment nor any recruitment or promotion rules have been framed.

Biindal charged that the only few jobs that are being offered are the likes of Van Mitras, Krishi Mitras, Rogi Mitras at a monthly honorarium ranging from Rs 4000 to Rs 8000, which is a cruel joke with the unemployed youth.

Bindal said on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, a two-week-long ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ will be observed all over the state by the BJP workers with public involvement.

A number of activities will be performed, which will include, blood donation camps, health camps, tree plantation campaign, etc.