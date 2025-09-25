Panchayats can now identify, declare vending zones with ample open space

The state government yesterday notified the Himachal Pradesh Rural Street Vendors Model Bylaws, 2025, to regulate rural street vendors and local markets and enable gram panchayats to perform their functions properly.

The Department of Panchayati Raj notified the bylaws, which would help the gram panchayats in identifying and declaring vending zones that had a reasonably good footfall and ample open space.

The bylaws clearly specify that preference would be given to bona fide residents of Himachal while issuing a licence after police verification.

The vendors bylaws would help regulate vendors, especially the mobile ones in rural areas. The state government had notified the vendors’ bylaws for urban areas earlier.

In recent years, there has been a major spurt in mobile vendors, especially those from other states, visiting rural areas to sell their products. This, at times, led to major communal tensions, forcing the government to frame bylaws.

On August 1, the Panchayati Raj Department had notified the bylaws and invited objections and suggestions. Since no objection was received, the department today finally notified the Himachal Pradesh Rural Street Vendors Model Bylaws, 2025.

Any person, who has competed the age of 18 years, can apply for a vending licence to the gram panchayat concerned along with a one-time registration fee.

The vending licence will be issued under two categories — stationary vendor or mobile vendor and will be valid for one year.

The Director, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, will fix the vending fee from time to time.

There is a provision in the bylaws that empowers the gram panchayats to impose a penalty of up to Rs 1,000 on any person who indulges in vending activity without a licence. The penalty is extendable up to Rs per day in case of continuing breach but should not exceed Rs 5,000 per day.

A gram panchayat by a resolution passed in the general or special meeting shall declare natural markets, where buyers and sellers have traditionally congregated for the sale and purchase of products or services.

There is also a provision in the bylaws that specifies that a vendor will vacate the place mentioned in the vending licence after it lapses and if he does not adhere to the rule, his goods can be seized.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Civil concerned will deal with all disputes and grievances of any rural vendor.