HPSEBL lost over 11 crore in 2012, FIR filed

An FIR has been filed on the complaint of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) chairman Sanjay Gupta against five individuals for causing a loss of Rs 11.84 crore to the electricity board in 2012.

The three accused named in the FIR are the now retired HPSEBL officials, and the remaining two are the then directors of Gilvert Ispat Private Limited.

As per the FIR, special and undue advantage was given to the Barotiwala-based company, resulting in a loss of Rs 11.84 crore to the electricity board.

In his complaint, Gupta has alleged that the then chairman-cum-managing director of HPSEBL approved power reconnection to the firm without recovering outstanding dues from the firm in violation of the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission’s supply code.