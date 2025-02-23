Patwaris, kanungos to be state-cadre employees

The patwaris and kanungos of the Revenue Department in Himachal Pradesh will henceforth be state cadre employees.

A notification to this effect was issued by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today. Earlier, these employees were district cadre employees.

The notification declared that the divisional, district or settlement cadre of all naib tehsildars, kanungos and patwaris of the Revenue Department would be “State Cadre” for all purposes with immediate effect.

Consequently, the Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and the Secretary would be the appointing and disciplinary authority in respect of naib tehsildars, while the Director of Land Records would be the appointing and disciplinary authority in respect of patwaris and kanungos.

The seniority of naib tehsildars, kanungos and patwaris would be maintained or disposed of at the level of the Director and till the time the recruitment rules are amended, the undergoing process of filling the vacant posts of naib tehsildar, kanungo and patwari through direct recruitment or promotion would be carried under the prevalent Recruitment and Promotion Rules, the notification added.