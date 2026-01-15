Persons named in chitta cases can’t fight panchayat poll: Minister

In a move to intensify the efforts to eradicate chitta from the state, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh yesterday said that individuals having chitta cases registered against them would not be eligible to contest panchayat elections.

“The decision will be applicable from the upcoming panchayat elections,” the minister said while delineating several measures being taken by the government to check and curb the growing menace in the state.

He further said that special gram sabhas will be held in all panchayats across the state to raise awareness about drug abuse and chalk out strategies to control it.

“The battle against chitta needs to be fought at social level as well. In panchayats, the principal of a nearby senior secondary school will be made the nodal officer for campaigns against chitta.

Besides, individuals giving information related to supply and use of chitta will be given cash awards,” he said.

The minister said that chitta had spread its tentacles to almost every panchayat of the state but 264 panchayats, mostly in border areas, had been identified as worst affected. “Special focus will be laid in these panchayats to control the problem,” he said.

He further said the government had zero tolerance policy against the individuals involved in the trade of chitta, especially the government employees.

“The government has received the data on employees involved in the supply of chitta. The process to take action against them has been initiated,” he said. “Besides, the properties accumulated through the drug money will be demolished,” he said.

To keep youth away from drugs, the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department is organising sports events.

The department will organise cricket, kabaddi and volleyball tournaments from the panchayat level up to the state level from the first week of February. The cash award in these tournaments will be Rs 21 lakh each