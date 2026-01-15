Himachal cadre IPS Rakesh Aggarwal appointed NIA chief

1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Rakesh Aggarwal, has been appointed as the new Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He would continue to hold the post until August 31, 2028, the date of his superannuation.

A notification regarding his appointment was issued on Wednesday evening. As per the notification, he has been appointed following the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ proposal by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Aggarwal was serving as the Special DG of NIA before his appointment as the new DG. Born on August 5, 1968, in Haryana, Aggarwal has also served as Additional Director General (ADG) of NIA, as well as the Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He also served as Director General of Home Guards in Himachal Pradesh prior to his central deputation.