‘Attempt to hide own mistakes’: Vikramaditya’s comments on bureaucrats from outside Himachal draws rebuke from Anirudh Singh

Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh’s remarks against bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have snowballed into a major political controversy, with several Cabinet colleagues terming the statement inappropriate and unfortunate.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi described the remarks as a “sweeping statement” that was discouraging for officials. Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, however, took a much stronger stand, stating that ministers should have the tact to get work done.

“If someone does not know how to get work done, it is their shortcoming, not that of the government,” Anirudh Singh said.

He went on to say that making sweeping statements and blaming officials was an attempt to hide one’s own mistakes. “In my department, most officers are from outside the state, yet we have not faced any problems. Such statements demoralise officials and adversely affect the image of the government,” he said.

Anirudh Singh added that no official would obstruct lawful work if a minister had the ability to handle matters effectively. “If you have the tact to get the work done, no official will stop any legal work,” he asserted.

On Tuesday, Vikramaditya Singh had accused some senior officials from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar of not working in the interest of the state and alleged arbitrary distribution of funds.