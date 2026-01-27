Pet dog guards bodies of owner, cousin for 3 days amid snow in Himachal’s Chamba

A dog, trembling with cold and exhaustion, sat firmly beside the lifeless body of 13-year-old Piyush Kumar; despite blizzards, freezing winds, and complete isolation, the animal had refused to abandon its young master

In the icy silence of the snowbound hills, where temperatures dipped dangerously low, and hope was fading with each passing hour, a silent story of loyalty unfolded—one that has moved an entire region.

Viksit Rana and Piyush Kumar went missing amid heavy snowfall when they hiked to Bharmani Mata Temple in Bharmour to shoot videos on January 23.

When rescue teams finally reached the spot on Monday where Piyush’s body was found, they were met with a heart-wrenching sight.

A dog, trembling with cold and exhaustion, sat firmly beside the lifeless body of 13-year-old Piyush Kumar. Despite blizzards, freezing winds, and complete isolation, the animal had refused to abandon its young master.

Stranded amid a thick blanket of snow, the dog survived for three days without food or water. While humans searched from the skies using drones and Army helicopters, the faithful companion stood guard on the ground—wordless, helpless, yet unyielding.

Rescue personnel said the dog showed no aggression or fear, only quiet determination. Even as the team approached, it remained close to the body, as if fulfilling a final duty.

Understanding the emotional bond, the rescue team airlifted both Piyush’s body and the dog together to Bharmour. Local MLA Dr Janak Raj later confirmed that the dog was safely rescued and handed over to the grieving family.

In a tragedy defined by loss and harsh nature, the dog’s unwavering presence has left an indelible mark—reminding everyone that loyalty needs no language, and love often speaks loudest in silence.