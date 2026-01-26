Himachal tableau at R-Day parade highlights land of blessings, fearless patriotism

The Himachal Pradesh tableau highlighted on Monday that it is the land of not just divine blessings but also fearless patriotism and paid tribute to its brave sons and daughters.

It was centred on the idea that the state, which is revered as the ‘Dev Bhoomi’ or the land of the Gods, is equally ‘Veer Bhoomi’, the land of the brave.

The state has contributed 1,203 gallantry award winners to the nation, including four Param Vir Chakras, two Ashok Chakras, and 10 Maha Vir Chakras, which is an extraordinary record of valour in India’s military history.

The Republic Day tableau paid tribute to this indomitable spirit of the state. It also honoured the sons and daughters of Himachal who, shaped by the resilience of the hills, have answered the nation’s call with bravery and sacrifice.

As one of India’s foremost contributors to the defence forces, Himachal’s legacy is not confined to the past but is deeply embedded in the character of its people, the tableau showed.

It aimed to blend the sacred and the heroic, portraying the state’s cultural richness alongside its proud martial tradition.

It represented a powerful reminder that Himachal Pradesh is a land of divine blessings and fearless patriotism, a true ‘Veer Bhoomi’ nestled within ‘Dev Bhoomi’.