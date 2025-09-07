PM to visit HP on Sept 9, will review monsoon devastation: Ex-CM Thakur

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on September 9 to assess the damage caused by recent floods, landslides and heavy rains.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold a high-level meeting in Dharamsala to review the situation and discuss relief measures.

Thakur was today in his home Assembly constituency Seraj in Mandi district to meet flood-affected residents.

Thakur said, “We are hopeful that the Centre will provide adequate financial assistance to Himachal.” He added that the people of the state are closely watching the developments and trust the PM’s benevolent approach.

Thakur, who will also attend the Dharamsala meeting, said he would personally apprise PM Modi of the ground realities across disaster-hit regions.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government, Thakur accused it of running a “government of deprivation.”

He alleged that instead of giving to people, the government has been systematically snatching their rights, such as DA, medical reimbursements, regularisation benefits and now higher grade pay.