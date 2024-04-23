Himachal Weather: Bad weather in many parts of Himachal for a week, yellow alert of hailstorm and thunderstorm for two days in Himachal.

The weather is likely to remain bad in many parts of Himachal Pradesh till April 28. There is a possibility of rain at many places during this period.

Due to the activity of western disturbance, the weather is likely to remain bad in many parts of Himachal Pradesh till April 28. There is a possibility of rain at many places during this period. At the same time, there may be light snowfall on the peaks. Yellow alert of thunderstorm and hailstorm has also been issued at many places today and tomorrow. Meanwhile, rain has been recorded in many parts of Chaupal.

Yellow alert for these districts

According to Meteorological Center Shimla, a fresh western disturbance is likely to become active on April 26. Due to its effect, there are chances of rain in many parts on 27th and 28th April. The department has issued a yellow alert of thunderstorm and hailstorm in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts for 22 and 23 April.

minimum temperature

Minimum temperature in Shimla 11.6, Sundernagar 13.5, Bhuntar 11.5, Dharamshala 16.5, Una 14.6, Nahan 18.1, Keylong 0.4, Palampur 13.5, Solan 12.2, Manli 2.9, Kangra 16.4, Mandi 13.5, Bilaspur 14.3, Hamirpur 13. .5, Chamba 12.0 , Dalhousie 9.7, Jubbarhatti 15.2, Kufri 9.5, Kukumseri 1.4, Narkanda 7.8, Seubag 9.0, Dhaulakuan 17.9, Barthin 12.6, Paonta Sahib 22.0, Sarahan 8.5 and Dehra Gopipur. 17.0 degrees Celsius has been recorded.