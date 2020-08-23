Security agencies probe Chinese national’s hawala links in Kangra

Security agencies in the state have started gathering information to ascertain whether the Chinese national, who was arrested in Delhi last week, had any hawala links in Kangra district.

The Delhi Police have alleged that he was running a hawala racket of Rs 1,000 crore and had also admitted that he had spied on the Dalai Lama.

Sources said the security agencies quizzed two foreign nationals staying in the Bir area of Kangra district. The foreign nationals were to go back but were stranded here due to the lockdown. The security agencies were trying to verify if the hawala racket busted in Delhi had any links in Kangra district, which is the headquarters of the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government in exile.

Earlier also, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had collected the details of various ‘benami’ properties of Tibetans in Kangra. In 2010, the ED had tried to trace hawala money that was allegedly used to construct many ‘benami’ properties in the district.

In January 2011, the Una police had caught the driver of a Dharamsala-based businessman with Rs 1 crore. The cash pertained to a land deal between the Karma Garchen Trust headed by Ogyen Trinley Dorjee and the businessman. The police later raided the Gyoto Tantric Monastery, where the 17th Karmapa has been staying since his escape from China in 1999.

The police recovered Rs 6 crore in 26 different currencies and Rs 53 lakh in the Indian currency from the monastery. The Trust did not have the permission from the Government of India to receive foreign contributions.

After the arrest of the Chinese national recently, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said that it was vigilant about Chinese spies who come to India in the guise of mediapersons. The CTA deputy speaker claimed that though they suspected some people visiting their programmes of being Chinese spies, they could not do anything, as they had valid visas issued by the Indian Government.

Meanwhile, the Kangra police have denied having any information about the case. Vimukt Ranjan, Kangra SP, said he had not received any details regarding the case from the Delhi Police. He added that he had no information regarding the questioning of two foreign nationals in the Bir area.

Source : The Tribune

