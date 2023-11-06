Weather will change in the state before Diwali, forecast of rain from 7th to 10th November

Shimla: There is no possibility of rain or snowfall in Himachal Pradesh till November 7. The Meteorological Center has predicted that the weather will remain clear in the state till November 7.

During this period, there are chances of sunshine in all the areas of the state. However, the weather will change again in the state on October 7 and 10. The Meteorological Department has predicted change in weather on 7th and 8th November.

During this period, there may be light rain and snowfall in the medium hilly areas and high hilly areas of the state. Now winters have slowly started increasing in Himachal Pradesh. A decline is being recorded in the minimum temperature of the state.

The situation is such that the mercury has fallen below 10 degrees in eight cities of the state. If we talk about Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district, the minimum temperature here is in minus.

The minimum temperature in Keylong has reached minus 2.3 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded at Kalpa in Kinnaur district was 1.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the capital Shimla has fallen below 10 degrees.

The minimum temperature of the capital Shimla was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The minimum temperature recorded in Sundernagar was 8.3 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded in Bhuntar was 8.3 degrees Celsius.

12.2 degrees Celsius in Dharamshala, 11.4 degrees Celsius in Una, 13.9 degrees Celsius in Nahan, 9.0 degrees Celsius in Palampur, 7.9 degrees Celsius in Solan, 4.4 degrees Celsius in Manali, 8.4 degrees Celsius in Mandi, 11.1 degrees Celsius in Kangra, 11.1 degrees Celsius in Bilaspur. The minimum temperature was 13.7 degrees Celsius, 8.2 degrees Celsius in Chamba and 9.0 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie.

Although the weather in the state remains pleasant due to sunshine during the day, the cold has started increasing in the morning and evening.

On Sunday, there was sunshine in other areas of the state including the capital Shimla, but cold winds also kept blowing from time to time.