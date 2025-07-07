CID to investigate forest wood floating in Mandi’s Pandoh Dam after cloudburst

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today handed over the investigations to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in regard to forest wood and logs that got accumulated in the Pandoh Dam during the recent cloudbursts.

Logs in huge quantity were sighted floating in the dam recently which got accumulated after they were swept down.

A spokesperson of the state government said that the inquiry will bring forth the reason for this accumulation.

“The first and foremost reaction to the incidents of cloudbursts and floods was to save the life of people and provide immediate relief to them wherein effective measures were underway to bring back normalcy in the flood-hit regions,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that videos and photographs of wood flushing down with the river and found floating in the Pandoh dam went viral on a few media platforms, raising public concern and prompting need for investigation.

He said that while the government and the administration was busy helping people, the BJP made hue and cry regarding the forest wood without showing and sensitivity and concern for the ones affected by the disasters.

“The BJP leaders were making irresponsible statements at the time of these natural disasters which shows that the Opposition is highly insensitive when it comes to such matters as the issues of illegal felling of trees were never inquired and no accountability was set during their tenure.”