Anurag Sharma elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh

Congress leader Anurag Sharma has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh.

He was the candidate of the Congress for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state. The election became uncontested after the Bharatiya Janata Party decided not to field any candidate for the seat.

As a result, Sharma was declared elected without the need for voting.

Anurag Sharma is a long-time Congress worker and currently serves as the president of the Kangra District Congress Committee.

He began his political journey through student politics with the National Students’ Union of India and has remained active in party activities for several decades. Monday was the last day to withdraw the nomination.