Remain vigilant, take measures as per advisories, says CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed all the DCs and SPs to stay vigilant in view of the latest cross-border tension escalating between India and Pakistan.

While presiding over a high-level meeting here today, the CM took feedback from the all DCs and SPs regarding the prevailing condition in their respective districts. All educational institutions in district Una remained closed today.

“There is no need to panic as such but you all should remain watchful at all levels,” he said. He said government offices will remain operational across the state, including the Chief Minister’s office, office of the Chief Secretary and Control Rooms, with essential staff during the upcoming three holidays.

He directed the district administration of areas located along the inter-state borders to remain extra vigilant and take necessary measures as and when warned by sound of the sirens in case of possible escalation of tension. He directed that all must adhere to the instructions of the Centre and the state government to ensure the safety of people.

He also directed to maintain adequate security around the vital installations, including religious places, airports, dams and bridges. He also instructed regular mock drills in accordance with the advisories of the Union Government. He also assured to extend full support in strengthening the control rooms established across the state.

“We are proud of our bravehearts and action being taken by our armed forces in safeguarding the nation,” he said. He urged the people of the state to rely on the official information and not get swayed by rumours.

People residing in border areas close to Pathankot, especially in Kangra district, have been asked to remain alert and strictly adhere to the blackout directions and other advisory issued by the respective district administration. Directions have been issued to take strict action against hoarding of food and other essential items.

The HRTC has stopped about a dozen bus routes to Pathankot, Jammu and Amritsar as people are not travelling to these parts close to the borders with Pakistan.