India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire”, amid both countries launching strikes and counter-strikes against each other.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Both countries agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral location.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X saying, “Over the past 48 hours, Vice President JD Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisers Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.

“I am pleased to announce that the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site,” Rubio said.

“We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence,” he added.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan directly worked out the stopping of military actions, government sources said on Saturday.

The source-based clarification came after US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

“The stoppage of firing and military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries,” said a source.

The Pakistan Director General of Military Operations initiated the call this afternoon after which discussions took place and understanding reached, sources said.

There is no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place, they said. With PTI