India should ban apple imports from Turkey, boycott tourism: Kuldeep Singh Rathore

India should immediately ban import of apples and other goods from Turkey and people should boycott tourism, said All India Congress Committee spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore in a statement here on Sunday.

He said, “When Turkey was hit by a devastating earthquake in 2023, India started ‘Operation Dost’ and provided all possible assistance, including aid, National Disaster Response Force and sent drones to rescue the trapped people.

We even modified Kisan drones to carry medicine and food. However, the ungrateful country stabbed India as drones manufactured by Tehran were a part of Pakistan flock used against India.

Nation comes first and therefore I demand that India should immediately ban import of apple and other goods from Turkey,” he said in a video statement. He added that people should also stop going to Turkey.

Meanwhile, Fruit Vegetable Flower Growers Association president Harish Chauhan shared the sentiment and said, “Turkey is supporting Pakistan against India and we urge the Indian government to completely and permanently ban all import and export from Turkey — which is a leading exporter of apples to India.”