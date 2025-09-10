Road network damaged, apple arrival in Solan decline

The daily arrival of apple in the fruit mandi of Solan has been adversely affected owing to damage caused to roads in the apple belt of Shimla district during the current monsoon season.

The daily arrival has reduced by more than 50 per cent in the past about 10 days.

An analysis of the figures procured from the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) in Solan reveals that the apple arrivals reduced drastically after August 28 when heavy rain pounded the state.

“As against 37,000 boxes reaching Solan on August 28, the daily apple arrivals in the market reduced by more than 50 per cent to barely 13,000 to 15,000 boxes in the first week of September,” said Bias Dev Sharma, an official at the APMC, Shimla.

With torrential rain inflicting heavy damage on the link roads, arrival of apples fell drastically, disheartening the traders who arrive from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Noida. From 25,000 boxes a day, the decline was steep reduced to 13,000 boxes.

“Fruit from the lower belt of Chopal and Rohru is being transported nowadays with the premium variety from lower Kinnaur slated to arrive soon,” informed Bias Dev Sharma.

“With 58 roads, a majority comprising arterial ones, yet to be restored in Shimla the transportation of apple has become an arduous task even in smaller vehicles like pick-ups,” said Govind, a grower from Kotkhai.

As many as 15 roads were yet to be restored in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district. Eleven roads were still blocked in Chopal where harvesting of apples was at an advanced stage.

This was followed by eight roads each in Rohru and Kotkhai, the other key apple belts of Shimla district.

With 68 per cent excess rain having been receiving across the state, the apple crop has suffered both in quality as well as size.

Growers rued that the delay in transporting the produce to the market owing to poor road connectivity was adding to their losses as the apples had started signs of rotting.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, who represents the Jubbal-Kotkhai belt, said about 1.5 crore apple boxes have been delivered to the markets, which is about 60 per cent of the total production.

Arrangements are being made to deliver the remaining 40 per cent apple to the market.