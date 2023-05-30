Storm with Rain in ten Districts of Himachal Pradesh, Orange alert Issued Till June 2

Shimla: The rainy season continues in Himachal amid an orange alert. It rained in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur districts including the capital Shimla on Monday. An orange alert has been issued regarding rain in the state on Tuesday as well.

In such a situation, there is a possibility of rain with strong thunderstorms in ten districts of the state. The Meteorological Center Shimla has issued an orange alert for thunderstorm and hailstorm with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph in many parts on May 29 and 30.

A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain and thunderstorm on May 31. There is a yellow alert for thunderstorms for June 1 and 2 as well.

Minimum Temperature

Shimla 13.7, Sundernagar 16.6, Bhuntar 13.5, Kalpa 7.2, Dharamsala 16.2, Una 20.4, Nahan 20.5, Keylong 5.0, Palampur 15.2, Solan 14.6, Kangra 18.3, Mandi 17.0, Bilaspur 16.0, Hamirpur 18.1, Chamba 16. 0, Dalhousie 14.1, Jubbarhatti 16.6 , Kufri 11.1, Kukumseri 4.3, Narkanda 8.8, Bharmour 10.0, Reckong Peo 11.0 °C

Clouds will Rain Less in Monsoon

Himachal Pradesh normally receives 734 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, but this time it may be eight or ten percent less than normal.

The Meteorological Department estimates that around 90 percent of the monsoon rains will happen this time.

According to the bulletin issued by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of normal rainfall in the entire country in the southwest monsoon season (June to September).

Advisory for Farmers and Gardeners

There is a possibility of hailstorm with thunderstorm in the coming few days in Himachal Pradesh. In such a situation, an advisory has been issued by the Meteorological Department for the farmers and gardeners.

Farmers have been advised to prepare drainage system for proper water drainage in the fields. Apart from this, gardeners have been advised to use anti-helnet for the protection of the crop.

If fruits are damaged due to hailstorm, then spraying of 100 gm Carbanazim, 600 gm Mancozab in 200 liters of water is advised.