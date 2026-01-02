Rohtang Pass closed due to heavy snowfall, Solang Nala emerges as top attraction

The Rohtang Pass has been closed for tourists due to fresh snowfall in the Lahaul and Spiti and Manali regions, as a safety precaution to prevent accidents and ensure visitor safety. Heavy snow accumulation has made the route slippery and risky.

The impact of snowfall is also visible on the road leading towards the Atal Tunnel, with light snow accumulating on several stretches, making driving conditions challenging. Tourists were initially not allowed to proceed towards the Atal Tunnel, but movement was permitted later in the day as weather conditions improved.

Tourists are being diverted towards Solang Nala, which has emerged as the main attraction for visitors seeking snow activities. Solang Nala continues to draw large crowds, offering opportunities for sightseeing and winter sports. However, the heavy influx of vehicles has led to significant traffic congestion, with long traffic jams reported at several points between Solang Nala and Nehru Kund.

Traffic was allowed up to Solang Nala only this morning beyond Manali. Movement of tourist vehicles was allowed beyond Solang Nala towards the Atal Tunnel and Sissu in the region only after the weather conditions improved.

Meanwhile, traffic congestion was witnessed between Manali and Solang Nala at few stretches due to stoppage of vehicles at Solang Nala.

Authorities remain on alert and are closely monitoring the situation, assuring that normal tourist movement towards Rohtang Pass will resume once conditions stabilise.

Local administration has advised tourists to remain patient and follow traffic guidelines. Travellers have also been urged to check weather updates and road conditions before planning their journeys.