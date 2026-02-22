Cybercrime cases spike 52% in a year in Himachal

The state has witnessed a sharp and alarming rise in cybercrime, with complaints increasing by nearly 52 per cent in just one year.

According to police data, 18,706 cybercrime complaints were recorded in 2025, compared to 12,249 in 2024. The numbers have more than doubled since 2023, when 8,077 complaints were registered, underlining the rapid expansion of digital fraud.

Police officials say the surge reflects a broader national and global trend, where cybercrime has evolved into a structured and organised industry.

The range of offences has expanded significantly, including AI-generated phishing emails and messages, fake investment platforms promising unrealistic returns, job and work-from-home scams, fraud through messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram, UPI and QR code scams, OTP theft, account takeovers and social media impersonation.

Additional Superintendent of Police, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SC&ACB), Narvir Singh Rathour, said cybercrime today is far removed from the stereotype of a lone hacker. “It has become a highly organised global industry.

Experts describe it as ‘Crime-as-a-Service’, where criminals rent hacking tools, purchase stolen data and run professional fraud operations,” he said.

He added that illegal online marketplaces make it easy to buy and sell personal information, including phone numbers, banking details and identity documents. Many criminal networks operate across borders, making investigation and enforcement more complex.

Artificial intelligence has further complicated the landscape. Fraudsters can now clone voices, generate deepfake videos and craft highly convincing messages that appear authentic. “This makes scams more dangerous and much harder to detect,” Rathour said.

To counter the growing threat, the state police have set up dedicated Cyber Crime Police Stations and cyber cells, integrated systems with the national Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), promoted the 1930 cyber fraud helpline and intensified awareness campaigns in schools, colleges and rural areas.

Officers are being trained in digital forensics and financial investigations, while coordination with banks has been strengthened to block fraudulent transactions quickly.

Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant: never share OTPs, PINs or passwords, verify links before clicking, avoid making urgent payments without confirmation, enable two-factor authentication, use strong passwords and keep software updated.