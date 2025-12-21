Rotary Club celebrates Xmas with underprivileged children

Under its “Gift of Smile” project, Rotary Club celebrated Christmas with children of Bal Ashram Salyana at the Rotary Bhawan in Palampur. The children were warmly welcomed by the Rotarians, creating a feeling of affection and togetherness.

Winter jackets and other gifts were distributed to the children. The children cut a cake and the Rotarians shared a meal with them, making the occasion all the more memorable.

While highlighting the objective of the programme, Rotary Club president Ajay Sood stated that the aim of the “Gift of Smile” project was to make underprivileged children feel loved and supported. He emphasised that the smiles on the faces of children is the greatest achievement for Rotary.

Club secretary Raghav Sharma said Rotary Club has always worked with the values of service, compassion, and humanity, and such programmes help strengthen the spirit of cooperation in society.

On the occasion, St Paul School principal and Rotarian Virender Pal Singh spoke about the significance of Christmas, stating that the festival conveys a message of love, service, sacrifice and brotherhood. “It inspires us to share our happiness with the needy,” he added. Members of Rotary Club reaffirmed their commitment to continue with such activities in future.