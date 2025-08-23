Didn’t suggest any name for Himachal Congress chief to state in-charge: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said he has not suggested any name for the state Congress president’s post to Rajni Patil, the party’s in-charge for the hill state.

Talking to mediapersons after meeting Patil here, Sukhu said the decision to pick the state party chief has to come from the Congress high command, adding that he can only discuss future programmes and issues to be raised in the Assembly and among the public.

“For me, everyone is equal. The entire party believes in the Congress ideology, and we will support any appointment made by the high command,” Sukhu said.

Referring to the debate in the Assembly on disaster relief, Sukhu said there is a difference between what BJP preaches and the action that follows.

“BJP sought a debate under Rule 67, which we agreed to. We debated the issue for four days, but when the reply was given, BJP members walked out.

“We have not received any financial assistance from the Centre so far. We are providing relief from our own resources, giving Rs 7 lakh for house construction, Rs 70,000 for belongings, and Rs 50,000 for loss of cattle, which are much higher as compared to other states,” Sukhu claimed.

The Chief Minister also said that he would speak to the Union Home Secretary, who is in Shimla, and seek an adequate special relief package for the state, which is reeling under large-scale damages caused by incessant rain, cloudbursts and flash floods.