Kullu-Manali ready to roll out red carpet for Xmas, New Year tourists

With the onset of the winter festive season, hoteliers and tourism stakeholders of Kullu-Manali are fully prepared to welcome tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A noticeable increase in tourist arrivals has already brought fresh hope to the region’s tourism industry, which had suffered major setbacks due to rain-related disasters earlier this year.

According to tourism stakeholders, hotel room occupancy in Kullu-Manali has crossed 60 per cent in recent days and is expected to reach 100 per cent during Christmas and New Year celebrations. Online enquiries and bookings are steadily increasing, indicating a strong revival of tourism activity in the region.

Hira Lal Rana, president of the Himachal Pradesh Travel Agents Association, said online queries for Christmas and New Year vacations are pouring in. “We are hopeful that hotels in Manali will witness full occupancy during these festive occasions. The response from tourists is very encouraging,” he stated.

Former presidents of the Manali Hoteliers Association Anup Thakur and Gajender Thakur also expressed optimism about the upcoming festive season.

They said online bookings are underway and the business outlook for Christmas and New Year is positive. “Tourist rush is already increasing, especially from plain areas, as people want to experience the scenic beauty of Kullu-Manali during winter,” said Anup Thakur.

Highlighting the environmental appeal of the region, Anup Thakur added that pollution in metro cities like Delhi has made life difficult for residents.

“While people in cities are gasping for breath, Kullu-Manali offers clean, fresh and pollution-free air in the lap of the Himalayas, making it an ideal destination for tourists,” he said.

“Weather conditions are also adding to the excitement. The Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and cloudy weather prevails in the region.

Mild snowfall was reported in higher reaches of Kullu-Manali and Lahaul-Spiti. There is also a strong possibility of snowfall in Manali in the coming days. Tourists can already enjoy snow at nearby locations such as Rohtang Pass and areas towards the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway” said Anup Thakur.

Newly elected President of the Hoteliers Association Manali, Roshan Thakur, said that Manali is fully prepared to welcome tourists.

“We invite visitors to celebrate Christmas and New Year in the serene valleys of the Himalayas. Hoteliers are ready to greet them with warmth and hospitality,” he said.

After facing significant losses due to rain disasters earlier this year, the winter season has brought renewed momentum to the tourism industry.

Stakeholders associated with hotels, adventure tourism, river rafting, paragliding, skiing, snow scooters and horse riding are enthusiastic and hopeful of a successful festive season, marking a much-needed revival for Kullu-Manali’s tourism sector.