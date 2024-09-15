Seasonal police post at Chandratal closed due to severe weather conditions

In response to the severe weather and dropping temperatures, the seasonal Police Check Post at Chandratal has been temporarily closed starting today. Travellers planning to head in this direction are urged by the police to exercise extreme caution and ensure they are well-prepared for the challenging conditions. Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary advised travellers to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and adhere to all safety advisories. The road to Chandratal lake is particularly treacherous at this time of the year, and alertness is crucial.

“For those still travelling in the region, Police Check Posts at Losar and Koksar remain operational. These posts are providing support and ensuring safety on the route leading to Chandratal. Given the harsh weather conditions and limited network coverage in many areas, travellers are advised to inform their family members of their travel plans when passing through Koksar and Losar. Communication beyond these points may be challenging due to poor network availability,” the SP said.

“The District Lahaul and Spiti Police continue to prioritise the safety and well-being of all travellers. In case of emergencies or for road condition updates, travellers can contact the District Police Control Room at 8988092298,” he added.