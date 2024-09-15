Himachal Pradesh first state to introduce provision for property seizure in illegal liquor trade: CM

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in India to introduce a provision for property seizure in cases involving illegal and spurious liquor, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced today.

The state government has taken stringent measures to combat the illicit liquor trade, including recent amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act, 2011, passed during the state assembly’s monsoon session.

“The most significant amendment is the introduction of a provision allowing for the seizure of properties belonging to individuals involved in illegal activities, as well as their relatives and associates, which was previously absent from the Act,” Sukhu explained.

He emphasised that Himachal Pradesh is the first state to implement this provision, making these offenses cognisable and non-bailable to enhance effectiveness. The amendments also include increased penalties and longer punishment durations under various sections of the Act.

Sukhu stated that selling liquor to minors or using them as sales personnel is a serious crime, punishable by six months’ imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 50,000.

To ensure effective implementation, enforcement agencies are being empowered, and the establishment of an Excise Police force has been proposed to expedite excise case handling and discourage illegal activities.

Recalling the 2022 hooch tragedy in Mandi district, which claimed eight lives due to spurious liquor consumption, the CM assured that stringent provisions are being implemented to prevent such incidents.

The state government is taking decisive steps to combat drug abuse, with the recruitment of over 1,200 constables underway, focusing on tackling these issues effectively.