Physical test for recruitment of 1,088 constables from Feb 6

The Himachal Pradesh Police have announced that the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the recruitment of 1,088 police constables, including 708 men and 380 women candidates, will commence on February 6.

The tests will be conducted across various districts in the state, ensuring accessibility for all candidates.

According to the schedule, the tests will kick off in Mandi at the Police Ground, 3rd IRBn, Pandoh, and continue until February 16. In Una, the tests will take place at the Police Lines Ground, Jhalera, from February 11 to 15.

Kangra district will host the tests at the Police Lines Ground, Dharamsala, from February 20 to March 6, while Bilaspur will conduct the tests at Luhnu Ground from February 20 to 24.

Further, Hamirpur will hold the tests at the Synthetic Track, Sports Authority of India, Anu, from February 28 to March 5 and Chamba will host them at the Police Lines Ground from March 13 to 20.

The Kullu district tests will be held at Police Line Bashing from March 7 to 11, with the Lahaul and Spiti candidates scheduled for March 12.

In Sirmaur, the tests will take place at the Chamba Ground near Police Lines, Nahan, from February 11 to 20.

Additionally, Solan will conduct the tests at the Police Lines Ground from February 20 to March 6, Shimla at the Police Lines Ground, Bharari, from March 11 to 22 and Kinnaur at the Mini Stadium, Kalpa, from March 27 to 28.

IGP Armed Police and Training (AP&T)-cum-Liaison Officer Prem Kumar Thakur stated that e-call letters have been uploaded for provisionally admitted candidates on their user IDs by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The letters include detailed instructions regarding the PST and PET. Candidates have also been informed via SMS and email on their registered contact details.