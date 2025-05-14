Security concerns keep flights grounded at Kullu-Manali airport

Despite the official resumption of civil operations at 32 temporarily shut down airports across India on May 7, flights are yet to take off from the Kullu-Manali Airport at Bhuntar, located 10 km from Kullu.

The airport has remained inactive for the seventh consecutive day, with scheduled flights from Jaipur and Dehradun failing to operate even after operations were declared resumed. Services from Delhi and Amritsar also remain suspended.

Airport Director Siddharth Kadamba confirmed that although civil operations had officially restarted, technical reasons cited by airlines have delayed flights for the past two days. Sources suggest that heightened security measures are under review, and operations are expected to resume shortly.

In response to recent security concerns, airlines have updated travel protocols. Passengers are now required to arrive at least three hours before departure, and check-in counters will close 75 minutes prior to takeoff—up from the previous 45 to 60 minutes.

The disruptions come amid growing tension along India’s border with Pakistan, leading to fresh travel advisories from several embassies.

Travelers have been urged to avoid non-essential trips to Jammu and Kashmir and areas bordering Pakistan. This has cast a shadow over the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh, with a sharp increase in cancellations and shortened stays reported by local hotels and tour operators.

Local tourism stakeholders have called for urgent action to restore flight services, saying it would signal stability and help rebuild visitor confidence.

The extended suspension has sparked anxiety among businesses reliant on seasonal travel, with many voicing concern over declining footfall and revenues.

Despite the ongoing challenges, the Ministry of Tourism has reassured travelers that most parts of the country remain safe. Officials continue to urge tourists to remain calm and consult verified sources for updates.

As military and diplomatic discussions continue, there remains cautious optimism that tensions will subside and normal operations will resume soon.

In the meantime, both tourists and the hospitality industry must adapt to an unpredictable situation marked by uncertainty, heightened security and travel disruptions.