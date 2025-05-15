Delhi, Shimla flights resume at Kangra airport

Flight operations at the Kangra airport officially resumed on Wednesday after seven days. These were suspended on May 7 following heightened military activity at the India-Pakistan border.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation had on Monday directed the reopening of all 32 airports in the western and northern regions of the country, which were closed amid the recent conflict with Pakistan. This decision was made in the light of the ceasefire agreement and easing tensions.

A total of three flights operated from the Kangra Airport today. According to Kangra Airport Director Dhirendra Singh, Indigo and Alliance Air operated flights from Delhi and Shimla to Kangra and back.

An Indigo Airlines flight (IGO768C) arrived from Delhi to Dharamsala (DHM) with 53 passengers on board. On return, 10 passengers flew from Dharamsala to Delhi by flight (IGO7484). Two flights of Alliance Air operated from here.

The flight (LLR823) arrived in Dharamsala from Shimla with four passengers, while the return flight (LLR824) from Dharamsala to Shimla carried eight passengers. The second flight (LLR711) arrived in Dharamsala from Delhi with 33 passengers on board while the return flight (LLR712) to Delhi carried 30 passengers.

In total, 138 passengers travelled on three flights from the Kangra Airport.

“Keeping in view the recent happenings, we have implemented stringent security measures at the airport to ensure the safety of all passengers”, Dhirendra added.

The resumption of flights from the Kangra airport is significant, as it will increase the inflow of tourists from across the country and abroad. Moreover, the headquarters of the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government-in-exile are located here. Hundreds of Tibetans living in other parts of the country and abroad visit this place.

Dhirendra said, “This is a sign of strengthening of regional connectivity as well as the promotion of tourism and business”.