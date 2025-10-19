Snowfall in higher reaches on Oct 21, 22

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are set to witness another spell of light snowfall on October 21 and 22. Earlier, the state had witnessed the first snowfall of the season during the first week of October.

As per the state’s Meteorological Department, a feeble Western Disturbance will impact the western Himalayan region from October 21, leading to light snowfall and rainfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of the state, including Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts. However, the weather will remain dry in the rest of the state during this period.

The weather was mostly dry throughout the state. The minimum temperatures were 2°C to 4°C above normal between 1°C to 20°C. The maximum temperatures were also above 2°C to 3°C above normal, between 16°C to 35°C.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 24°C, Dharamsala (27°C), Manali (21.8°C), Solan and Nahan (29°C each), Kangra (30.1°C), Mandi (26.4°C), Bilaspur (31.9°C), Hamirpur (30.1°C), Reckong Peo (23.5°C), Sundernagar (30.2°C), Bhuntar (28.5°C), Kalpa (20.4°C), Kufri (18.4°C) and Narkanda (17.8°C).

Una was the hottest place in the state at 33°C while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest at 0.8°C.