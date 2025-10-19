Parwanoo toll barrier gutted as car catches fire

The Parwanoo-based toll barrier was gutted after a car suddenly caught fire when the driver had stopped to pay the tax around 5.30 am today.

The inmates of the car, bearing a Haryana registration number, had a narrow escape as they managed to come out of the blazing car in time. A major portion of the barrier, however, caught fire and was destroyed while the staff managed to save themselves.

Sources reported damaged worth around Rs 7 lakh. They said property valued around Rs 15 lakh was saved due to timely intervention of firefighting personnel.

A crew of five fire men had rushed to the spot after receiving information along with one fire tender. They doused the fire after three hours, informed Santosh Sharma, Commandant, Home Guards, Solan.