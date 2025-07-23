Cloudburst hits Spiti village, four houses inundated with debris, floodwater

A cloudburst struck the upper region of Khurik village in the Spiti valley of Lahaul and Spiti district today, triggering flashfloods that damaged four houses and killed a calf.

While no human casualties were reported, the incident caused panic and significant disruption in the area.

Eyewitnesses said that the cloudburst was triggered by a sudden 20-minute spell of torrential rain, leading to torrents of water, muck and debris hurtling through the village. Frightened villagers were seen screaming and rushing to alert each other in fear as the floodwaters gushed in. The ground floors of four houses were inundated with heavy muck and debris.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kaza, Shikha Simtia, who also holds the charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner, told The Tribune that though no loss of human life had been reported, a calf was buried under the debris.

“Flashfloods caused by a cloudburst filled the ground floors of four houses in Khurik village with debris. The damage is being assessed and financial assistance will be provided to the affected families accordingly,” she added.

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana said that flashfloods had been reported near Khurik and Rangrik villages in Lahaul and Spiti district. “The officials of all departments concerned under the leadership of the SDM have reached Khurik village.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) machinery has also been dispatched to clear debris from the villages.

The administration has been directed to immediately assess the damage caused and carry out relief and rescue operations,” she added, urging the public to remain calm. She assured people that the government stood firmly with them during this crisis.

Former MLA Ravi Thakur expressed concern over the situation and said that he had spoken to the SDM and requested her to provide immediate relief to the affected residents. He urged the state government to conduct a proper assessment of the damage caused and provide appropriate compensation to the victims.

Former minister Ram Lal Markanda called for a swift response from the government to provide relief and financial aid to those impacted by the flashfloods.

Efforts are ongoing to clear debris and restore normalcy in the area. The local authorities and the Border Roads Organisation are actvely engaged in relief operations.