Himachal Govt debars individuals involved in heroin trade from Panchayati Raj elections

Continuing its fight against chitta(heroin), and the individuals involved in its trade, the Cabinet today decided to disqualify the individuals involved in the heroin trade from contesting the Panchayati Raj Elections.

In the Cabinet meeting held on Monday, the government decided to bring the Bill in the current assembly session to debar such individuals from contesting in the upcoming elections.

In another decision, the Cabinet decided to set up Bio-Physics Departments in three medical colleges — IGMC Shimla, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College & Hospital and Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College.

Approval to engage 2,068 teachers in various streams for 150 CBSE schools was also given by the Cabinet.