Solan police arrest Nepalese youth for strangling toddler

The Solan police have arrested a 32-year-old Nepalese youth, Raj Thapa, last evening from Salogra village in Solan for strangulating a two-and-a-half year-old boy.

Thapa was produced before a court by the police for securing his remand.

SP Solan Sai Dattatreya Varma informed that a Solan police team rushed to the spot after the panchayat pradhan informed them of a child’s death.

Upon inquiry, the boy’s mother stated that he had died after falling in the courtyard of their rented quarters on February 28 around 5 PM. He was immediately rushed to the Regional Hospital, Solan, for treatment, but the medical officer declared him dead.

The body was subsequently returned to Salogra.

On March 1 as the deceased’s body was being taken for burial, the villagers suspected foul play and they informed the panchayat pradhan who further informed the police. A post-mortem was conducted where the doctor informed the boy’s father Rajendra Mahat that the death did not appear to be normal.

Based on this, an FIR was lodged as he suspected that his son had been murdered by Raj Thapa out of a personal grudge.