Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to visit Dodra-Kwar today, provide Rs 1,500 grant to women

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will provide the Rs 1,500 monthly grant under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana to women in the remote Dodra-Kwar area of Shimla district tomorrow. He would stay overnight at Kwar and listen to the grievances of people.

The Chief Minister said that the government aimed to go to far-off and remote villages to address the grievances of people on their doorsteps. “Directions have also been issued to all ministers to ensure people in rural areas do not have to visit district headquarters to get their petty grievances resolved,” he added.

Sukhu said that under the ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ initiative and to make the state self-reliant, the government had decided to head towards villages. “Rural people are innocent and hardworking and face everyday difficulties in a bold manner. The government is committed to going to them and interacting with them to understand their difficulties,” he added.

In Dodra-Kwar, Sukhu would address a gathering of local people and also meet them individually to address their concerns.