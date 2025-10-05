Sonia, Priyanka to attend ex-CM Virbhadra’s statue unveiling ceremony on Oct 13

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh yesterday said that former All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi,

AICC general secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi, AICC incharge for Himachal Pradesh Rajni Patil, former in charge Rajeev Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu,

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri will be present on the statue unveiling ceremony of former six-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh to be held on October 13.

Singh, said this while chairing a meeting of the Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation that was held here today regarding the preparations for the upcoming event.

He said that since the state’s Congress government is organising the event and the Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation is supporting it, all necessary steps will be taken to ensure its success and to make it a historical and memorable event.

The minister also urged all foundation members to carry out their responsibilities in line with suggestions and ensure that dignitaries coming from across the state face no inconvenience during this historic occasion.

“Considering the sentiments of the people of the state, the government has installed the statue of Virbhadra Singh at the Ridge,” he added.

He also revealed that beside senior Congress leaders, Cabinet ministers, MLAs and senior leaders of other political parties will also be present on the occasion.

He added all senior citizens from the state who have supported or worked with the late leader in any capacity will be invited for the ceremony.