5 killed, 1 injured in road accident near IIT-Mandi

Five persons died and one sustained injuries in a road accident near Kataula in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district today.

The driver of the vehicle they were travelling in reportedly lost control, causing it to plunge off the road.

According to initial reports, all victims are believed to be residents of Punjab. The group was heading towards IIT-Mandi when the mishap took place.

Preliminary findings suggest that the driver failed to negotiate a sharp turn near the hilly stretch of Kataula, leading to the fatal crash.

Mandi Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma said a case had been registered. “The identification process of the deceased is under way.

Further investigation is in on to ascertain the cause of the accident,” she added.

Emergency services and police officials rushed to the spot after receiving alerts. The injured individual has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.