Speaker Pathania inaugurates Post Basic BSc Nursing course

Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, on Thursday inaugurated the Post Basic BSc Nursing course at the Swami Shri Rajeshwaranand Bharti (SSRB) Nursing Training Institute, Kakira, under the Swami Shri Harigiri Charitable Trust in Bhattiyat Assembly segment.

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion, Pathania commended the efforts of the Swami Shri Harigiri Multi-Specialty Hospital in delivering quality healthcare services to the region.

He highlighted that the commencement of the Post Basic BSc Nursing course would benefit students who have completed their General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) diploma, by enabling them to pursue a two-year BSc Nursing degree at the institute.

He said the institute has been offering the regular BSc Nursing course since 2023. Responding to a request from the institute’s management, Pathania assured that an MSc Nursing programme would also be launched in the near future. He expressed hope that the institution would soon establish itself as a premier medical college in the region.

The Speaker also committed to upgrading the Kakira Primary Health & Wellness Centre into a Community Health Centre (CHC). He also said a Skill University will be set up in the Bhattiyat area to enhance educational opportunities for local youth.

Applauding the institute’s achievements, Pathania said its focus on high-quality nursing education and strong social values has led to the recruitment of its trainees by medical institutions across the country.

He emphasised that this success has not only brought prestige to the institute but has also ensured 100% placement for its students.

Kanta Ajay Kumar, Principal of SSRB Nursing Training Institute besides SDM Paras Agrawal, DSP Yograj Chandel and DFO Rajneesh Mahajan were among others present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Speaker participated in the concluding ceremony of the five-day-long Shri Maharudra Yagya Mahotsav organized at the Swami Shri Harigiri Sanyas Ashram in Kakira.

Pathania said the Sanyas Ashram in Kakira was founded by Swami Shri Harigiri Maharaj, who prioritised public welfare with deep spiritual devotion.

He added that this legacy has been carried forward by Swami Rajeshwaranand Bharti, and today, the Swami Shri Harigiri Charitable Trust remains dedicated to the service of society.

he Speaker shared that the Shri Maharudra Yagya Mahotsav has been organized annually under the aegis of the Sanyas Ashram for the past 57 years.

He emphasised that such spiritual events play a crucial role in fostering harmony, peace, and positive energy in society, while also contributing to environmental conservation.

Offering his best wishes to the organizers of the Yagya Mahotsav, Pathania acknowledged the vital role played by saints and ashrams in preserving the traditions of Sanatan Dharma.

He praised the charitable and welfare activities carried out by the Swami Shri Harigiri Charitable Trust and urged the local community to actively participate in such events.