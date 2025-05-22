2 swept away near Kasol in Kullu as water level of Parvati river rises

Two people were swept away in the Parvati river near Kasol in Himachal’s Kullu district on Thursday, officials said.

According to the information, the incident took place in Manikaran Valley when the flow of the river suddenly increased in the afternoon.

The locals who saw two people being swept away in the river informed the administration and the police.

The rescue and search teams have recovered the body of one person, who was described to be in his early thirties and reportedly from Uttar Pradesh. However, officials said he was yet to be identified.

“Search operations are on to find the other body,” said Kullu Additional District Magistrate Ashwani Kumar.

The incident reportedly happened after the Parbati-II hydroelectric project began releasing water from its reservoir in the morning.

However, whether the two incidents are linked can only be ascertained after the inquiry’s conclusion.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to find out if the protocol of warning and alert was followed, and the Kullu SDM would submit the report within a week, Kumar said.