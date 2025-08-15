Sukhu presides over state-level Independence Day celebration at Sarkaghat in Mandi

The 79th Independence Day was celebrated across Himachal Pradesh with enthusiasm. The state-level function was held at Sarkaghat in Mandi district, where Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade and took the salute from various contingents, including Police, Home Guards, ITBP, NCC, and others, despite heavy rainfall.

In his address, the Chief Minister expressed concern over frequent natural disasters caused by climate change. He mentioned that while the 2023 disaster caused losses worth Rs 10,000 crore, the state only received Rs 1,500 crore from the Centre, and that too after two years. No Central aid has been received yet for this year’s disasters.

However, the state government has already distributed Rs 360.42 crore and now announced an additional Rs 100 crore for disaster relief. He also launched a Rs 3,000 crore project for disaster mitigation and livelihood support.

Under the special relief package, compensation for fully damaged houses has been increased from Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, and for partially damaged houses from Rs 12,500 to Rs 1 lakh.

CM Sukhu raised concern about the rising drug problem in the state. He informed that over Rs 42 crore worth of property has been seized from drug mafias under the PIT NDPS Act. Drug testing has been made mandatory in police recruitment.

He announced the formation of the ‘Nasha Mukti Roktham’ and Punarvas Board with experts and NGOs to prevent drug abuse and support rehabilitation.

A new Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme has also been introduced to involve youth in awareness and information-sharing activities. Village-level anti-drug committees will be formed and monitored by police.

In the education sector, CM Sukhu said the state now ranks fifth in the country in terms of quality education. He announced that over 9,500 teacher posts will be filled, and 200 CBSE curriculum-based schools will be opened.

Teachers will now retire only at the end of the academic session to ensure academic continuity. He added that a total of 23,191 government jobs have been given in the last two and a half years, including 5,452 teacher posts.

In the coming days, 600 patwari posts, 600 JBT posts, 200 doctor posts, 300 panchayat secretary posts, and more than 1,300 police posts will be filled.

The old HPSSSB was dissolved due to corruption, and a new Rajya Chayan Aayog has been set up to conduct computer-based tests. Reforms have also been made in Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, where final merit will now include both written and interview marks. A new law with a three-year jail term will soon be introduced to prevent cheating in exams.

The CM said that Himachal Pradesh is working to become the first Green Energy State in the country. He announced Rs 61 crore for solar panel subsidy, with 4–5% interest subvention for solar projects.

The electricity generated will be bought by the state electricity board. He also announced that 2,000 permits for e-three wheelers will be issued to unemployed youth.

To support rural economy, the CM said cow’s milk is being procured at Rs 51 per litre and buffalo’s milk at Rs 61 per litre.

Naturally grown crops like maize, wheat, barley and turmeric are being procured at fair prices. Cow dung is being purchased at Rs 300 per quintal. Under the MIS scheme, fruits like apples, oranges, mangoes, galgal, kinnow and malta are being procured at support prices.

The Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana has been launched with Rs 100 crore involving women and youth groups to promote afforestation. For women’s welfare, the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana is providing Rs 1,500 per month to over 2.96 lakh eligible women aged 18 to 59.

In the health sector, CM Sukhu announced that robotic surgery has been started at Chamiyana Hospital in Shimla and will be extended to other medical colleges.

He also announced that Atal Medical and Research University will be shifted from Nerchowk to Sarkaghat. The Civil Hospital at Sarkaghat will be upgraded from 100 to 150 beds, a new bus stand will be built, and land will be provided for parking near Shiv Mandir.

Promoting tourism, the CM said that border tourism has begun, with tourists now able to visit areas near the China border. He urged the Centre to open the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route via Shipki La.

Sukhu congratulated Flight Lieutenant Arshveer Thakur of Jubbal, Shimla, for receiving the Vir Chakra for his bravery in ‘Operation Sindoor’. He remembered Major Somnath Sharma, the first recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, and paid tributes to all freedom fighters and martyrs on the occasion.

A colourful cultural programme was presented by various troupes. Home Guards gave a live demonstration of rescue operations. The CM honoured all parade participants and artists. A cheque of Rs 1 lakh was presented by Jagannath of Sarkaghat towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Several dignitaries were present at the event, including MLAs Chander Shekhar, Suresh Kumar, Ranjeet Rana, and Dalip Thakur, former ministers Rangila Ram Rao and Prakash Chaudhary, Member of HP Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission Vijay Pal Singh, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, DGP Ashok Tiwari, and senior officers and Congress leaders.